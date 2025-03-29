Youth Dies In Sand Pit Collapse
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) In a tragic incident, a youth lost his life while extracting sand from a pit in the Rohilanwali area of Muzaffargarh here on Saturday.
According to Rescue officials, the emergency control room received a distress call regarding the incident. Upon receiving the information, rescue teams rushed to the site.
Upon arrival, they discovered that Muhammad Tahreem, a resident of Khoh Kunde Wala, had been working in a sand pit when a large chunk of soil suddenly collapsed on him. The landslide buried the young worker under the debris, leaving him trapped.
Rescue teams immediately launched an operation, but despite their swift response, Muhammad Tahreem could not be saved and was pronounced dead on the spot. Local police also reached the scene and have initiated an investigation into the incident.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons
Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers
UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Commits to Zero Waste Future: Minister Shezra Mansab5 minutes ago
-
Nine held for gambling on cards5 minutes ago
-
WASA MD reviews Eid preparations, issues special tube well schedule5 minutes ago
-
RTA takes action against overcharging amid Eid travel rush5 minutes ago
-
Dengue situation reviewed5 minutes ago
-
LWMC issues cleanliness plan for Eid5 minutes ago
-
Security plan issued for Chand Raat, Eid5 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in sand pit collapse5 minutes ago
-
People urged to refrain from aerial firing on Eid15 minutes ago
-
ABISE shifts examination centers from private to government schools in Hazara division15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA)’s High-Rise Headquarters approved for Islamabad15 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 12 criminals15 minutes ago