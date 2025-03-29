Youth dies in sand pit collapse

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) In a tragic incident, a youth lost his life while extracting sand from a pit in the Rohilanwali area of Muzaffargarh here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, the emergency control room received a distress call regarding the incident. Upon receiving the information, rescue teams rushed to the site.

Upon arrival, they discovered that Muhammad Tahreem, a resident of Khoh Kunde Wala, had been working in a sand pit when a large chunk of soil suddenly collapsed on him. The landslide buried the young worker under the debris, leaving him trapped.

Rescue teams immediately launched an operation, but despite their swift response, Muhammad Tahreem could not be saved and was pronounced dead on the spot. Local police also reached the scene and have initiated an investigation into the incident.