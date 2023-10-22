Youth dies making TikTok video

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) A youth was reportedly killed while making a TikTok video in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 19-year-old Muhammad Umar, of Chak No.

266-RB, was making a video with a 30-bore pistol when it went off and a bullet hit his head. As a result, he died instantly.

The police handed over the body to the family for burial after completing formalities while an investigation is ongoing. The police also suspected the youth might have been killed, the spokesman added.