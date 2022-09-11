Youth dies of asphyxiation after taking a bath in a swimming pool in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :A 16-year-old Talha Hussain son of Zahid Hussain, a resident of Gulshan Iqbal, died of asphyxiation after taking a bath in a swimming pool in Karachi here on Sunday.

The incident took place in a private farmhouse in Gadap, in which the boys employed by a private call center had come to the swimming pool to take a bath.

According to reports, Talha had come for a picnic at Al-Saraj Farmhouse near Cozy Water Park alongwith her call center colleagues when she came out after taking a bath in the swimming pool and reported that she was having trouble breathing. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where he died during treatment.

The body of the deceased was transferred from a private hospital to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for police action.

According to the police, the investigation of the incident was ongoing. When the body reached home, there was chaos and the news of Talha's death spread like wildfire in the area.

A large number of relatives, friends and local residents of the deceased reached the house of Talha, after the funeral prayer of the deceased was offered at the Asr prayer in the Manila Center Mosque, when the funeral procession left the house, very pathetic scenes were seen, Talha was moaning and sobbing. He was buried in the local cemetery.

The deceased, Gulshan Iqbal, was a resident of Corner House, Fifth Floor, Block 13D3, Manila Center. Talha had passed her 10th grade computer science exam this year from Bright Future English school located behind Gulshan Iqbal Hasan Extension.

Talha was enrolled in first year at Johar Degree College, the eldest of three brothers and one sister.Taha's father got her a job in a call center after her 10th class exams so that she could avoid wandering around.

