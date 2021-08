A youth was killed when a snake bit him in Shahpur police limits here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :A youth was killed when a snake bit him in Shahpur police limits here on Friday.

The police said 21-year-old Asmatullah of Wagowal village was working in the fieldswhen a snake bit him.

As a result, he fell unconscious and was taken to a hospital where he died.