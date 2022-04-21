Youth dies of snake bite

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :A youth died after snake bite here in the jurisdiction of Harnoli police station on Thursday.

Police said that 19-year-old Muhammad Mustaqeem, resident of chak 2 ML was harvesting wheat along with his brothers when a poisonous snake bit him.

He fell unconscious immediately and died on way to hospital,said police.