Youth Dies Of Snake Bite
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 03:12 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :A youth died after snake bite here in the jurisdiction of Harnoli police station on Thursday.
Police said that 19-year-old Muhammad Mustaqeem, resident of chak 2 ML was harvesting wheat along with his brothers when a poisonous snake bit him.
He fell unconscious immediately and died on way to hospital,said police.