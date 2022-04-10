UrduPoint.com

Youth Dies Of Snakebite

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Youth dies of snakebite

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :A youth died of snakebite in Mandi Usmanwala area here on Sunday.

Police said that Ghulam Rasool Arain,26, of Mandu Usmanwala was watering the fields when a snake stung him. He died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to his heirs.

Meanwhile, a married woman committed suicide over domestic problems in the limits of Allahabad police station.

Police said Fatima Bibi,30, wife of Muhammad Amin Rehmani, resident of Babr Khai ended her life by taking poisonous pills.

Police were investigating.

