Youth Dies On Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 02:20 PM

Youth dies on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :A youth was killed while another injured in a road accident, in the precincts of Phularwan police station on Sunday.

Police said that a 21-year-old youth, who has yet to identified, was riding a motorbike on Bhalwal-Sargodha road when he fell onto the road after colliding with another motorcycle near Phularwan railway level crossings and died on the spot while another motorcyclist Hamza sustained minor injuries.

Rescue team shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

