Youth dies on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :A youth was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident, in the precincts of Kot Momin police station on Monday.

Police said that Ali Hassan (21) along with his friend Zeeshan was going to Kot Momin when another motorbike coming from opposite direction collided with their bike near Ratu Kala.

Ali Hassan died on the spot while Zeeshan and another motorcycle rider Zawar Hussain sustained injuries.

Rescue team shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.