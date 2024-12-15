Youth dies, two critically injured in motorcycle accident in Layyah

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A tragic motorcycle accident near Chobara area Layyah claimed the life of a young man and left two others critically injured.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the accident occurred when cloth got entangled in the motorcycle’s tyre, causing it to lose control.

Muhammad Ishaq, a resident of 412/TDA, died on the spot. His companions, Muhammad Ijaz and Abdul Hafeez, sustained serious injuries.

Rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene, securing the body with a sheet and providing first aid to the injured. The injured were shifted to a local hospital but were later shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan due to their critical condition.