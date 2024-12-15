Open Menu

Youth Dies, Two Critically Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Layyah

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Youth dies, two critically injured in motorcycle accident in Layyah

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A tragic motorcycle accident near Chobara area Layyah claimed the life of a young man and left two others critically injured.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the accident occurred when cloth got entangled in the motorcycle’s tyre, causing it to lose control.

Muhammad Ishaq, a resident of 412/TDA, died on the spot. His companions, Muhammad Ijaz and Abdul Hafeez, sustained serious injuries.

Rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene, securing the body with a sheet and providing first aid to the injured. The injured were shifted to a local hospital but were later shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan due to their critical condition.

Related Topics

Multan Accident Injured Died Young Man Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

9 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

21 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

22 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

22 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

23 hours ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan