Youth Dies, Two Hurt In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Youth dies, two hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :A youth was killed while two others sustained injuries as a motorcycle collided with an electric pole at Qasba Gujrat last night.

According to Rescue officials, three friends riding on a motorcycle were going somewhere riding on a motorcycle when suddenly their motorcycle went uncontrolled and collided with an electric pole at Qasba Gujrat.

As a result, the youth namely Mudassir died on the spot while Muhammad Hussnain and Muhammad Naveed sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to the rural health centre in Qasba Gujrat after providing first aid.

The incident took place due to overspeeding.

