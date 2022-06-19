Youth dies, two injured after falling down from tractor-trolley

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :A youth was crushed to death while two others sustained serious injuries after they fell down from tractor-trolley near at Haji Baba Sher shrine road.

According to Rescue sources, three youngsters namely Ali, Ansar and Arshad ride on tractor-trolley and they suddenly fell down from it near 331/EB Haji Baba Sher shrine.

As a result, Ali sustained head injury and died on the spot while Ansar and Arshad sustained serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil headquarters hospital after providing first aid.

The sad incident took place due to over speeding.