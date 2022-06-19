UrduPoint.com

Youth Dies, Two Injured After Falling Down From Tractor-trolley

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Youth dies, two injured after falling down from tractor-trolley

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :A youth was crushed to death while two others sustained serious injuries after they fell down from tractor-trolley near at Haji Baba Sher shrine road.

According to Rescue sources, three youngsters namely Ali, Ansar and Arshad ride on tractor-trolley and they suddenly fell down from it near 331/EB Haji Baba Sher shrine.

As a result, Ali sustained head injury and died on the spot while Ansar and Arshad sustained serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil headquarters hospital after providing first aid.

The sad incident took place due to over speeding.

Related Topics

Injured Road Died From Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

10 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

18 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

19 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

19 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.