Youth dies, two other injured in road mishap

KAHUTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A youth on Wednesday died and two others received critical injuries as a car overturned due to over speeding in Panyali area under limits of Kahuta police station.

The police sources said that the dead body identified as Muhammad Sammi, a student.

They said that the body and the injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), adding the doctors referred the injured persons to Rawalpindi.

The police had registered a case, they added.

