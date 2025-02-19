Youth Dies, Two Other Injured In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 03:40 PM
KAHUTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A youth on Wednesday died and two others received critical injuries as a car overturned due to over speeding in Panyali area under limits of Kahuta police station.
The police sources said that the dead body identified as Muhammad Sammi, a student.
They said that the body and the injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), adding the doctors referred the injured persons to Rawalpindi.
The police had registered a case, they added.
APP/mdq/378
