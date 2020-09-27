UrduPoint.com
Youth Dies Under Train While Crossing Railway Track

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 11:40 AM

Youth dies under train while crossing railway track

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :A youth crushed under train to death while crossing railway track last night in Daira Deen Panah police station premises.

According to police sources, a youth namely Nadir was crossing railway track near Daira Deen Panah tehsil Kot Addu when Rawalpindi bounded Mahar express crushed him.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Police shifted the body to hospital and started legal action into the incident.

APP /shn-sak1120 hrs

More Stories From Pakistan

