Youth Dies While Doing A Wheelie
Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) A youth died while doing a wheelie on Saidpur Road here on Sunday.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 22-year-old Abdul Rehman was doing a wheelie when he collided with a trailer coming from the opposite direction at Kharota Saeedan Chowk, Saidpur Road. He died on the spot due to severe head injuries. He was a resident of Bhooth village. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to hospital.
