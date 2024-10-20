Youth dies while doing a wheelie

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) A youth died while doing a wheelie on Saidpur Road here on Sunday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 22-year-old Abdul Rehman was doing a wheelie when he collided with a trailer coming from the opposite direction at Kharota Saeedan Chowk, Saidpur Road. He died on the spot due to severe head injuries. He was a resident of Bhooth village. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to hospital.