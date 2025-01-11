Youth Dies,two Injured In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2025 | 01:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) A youth was killed while two another sustained injuries after two motorcycles collided with each other near Kamoka mill railway track Layyah,here on Saturday.
According to Rescue officials,two motorcycles collided with each other due to over speeding near Kamoka mill railway track.
As a result,Muhammad Sohail(28) died on the spot while two namely as Farhan and Ihtesham Zafar sustained injuries.
Upon receiving the information,Rescue team rushed to the spot,shifted the body and injured to district headquarters hospital.
Recent Stories
Malala Yousafzai arrives in Islamabad for Int'l Girls’ Education Conference
UAE’s tech industry set to achieve record growth in 2025
Death toll from California wildfires rises to 11
UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region, GFZ says
IMF chief sees steady world growth in 2025, continuing disinflation
S. Koreans post record length of generative AI usage time in December: data
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2025
DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spectacular opening ceremony
Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Cricket Leagues
Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Release on January 10, Special Scre ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth dies,two injured in road accident1 minute ago
-
DWC approves seven schemes of Higher Education,one Highways1 minute ago
-
Int'l conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities begins in Islamabad21 minutes ago
-
Donald Blome emphasizes strengthening US-Pakistan cooperation in farewell meeting with Governor Kund ..51 minutes ago
-
Explosion claims six lives, injures seven1 hour ago
-
SSP Operations visits DBA, reviews security arrangements for its elections13 hours ago
-
Chairperson SHRC visits District jail, woman police station Nawabshah13 hours ago
-
Global conference to highlight Islamic perspective on girls’ education: Dr. Khalid Maqbool13 hours ago
-
Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provide relief to importers: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sha ..14 hours ago
-
DUHS, Usher & Zakat Dept sign MoU for healthcare facilities to poor people14 hours ago
-
MQM-P MPAs complain about encroachment14 hours ago
-
UAF to hold workshop, exhibition on Industrial Hemp Value Chain from Jan 1514 hours ago