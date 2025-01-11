Open Menu

Youth Dies,two Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Youth dies,two injured in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) A youth was killed while two another sustained injuries after two motorcycles collided with each other near Kamoka mill railway track Layyah,here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials,two motorcycles collided with each other due to over speeding near Kamoka mill railway track.

As a result,Muhammad Sohail(28) died on the spot while two namely as Farhan and Ihtesham Zafar sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information,Rescue team rushed to the spot,shifted the body and injured to district headquarters hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Died Hail

Recent Stories

Malala Yousafzai arrives in Islamabad for Int'l Gi ..

Malala Yousafzai arrives in Islamabad for Int'l Girls’ Education Conference

18 minutes ago
 UAE’s tech industry set to achieve record growth ..

UAE’s tech industry set to achieve record growth in 2025

46 minutes ago
 Death toll from California wildfires rises to 11

Death toll from California wildfires rises to 11

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accessi ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region, ..

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region, GFZ says

3 hours ago
 IMF chief sees steady world growth in 2025, contin ..

IMF chief sees steady world growth in 2025, continuing disinflation

3 hours ago
S. Koreans post record length of generative AI usa ..

S. Koreans post record length of generative AI usage time in December: data

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2025

5 hours ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spect ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spectacular opening ceremony

12 hours ago
 Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Crick ..

Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Cricket Leagues

12 hours ago
 Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Relea ..

Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Release on January 10, Special Scre ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan