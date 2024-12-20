Youth Directorate Engages 2,500 Youth In Various Training Programs In Six Months
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Directorate of Youth Affairs, under the District sports Office Peshawar, launched a dynamic strategy in 2024 and engaged 2500 youngsters in various social, educational, and cultural initiatives in last six months.
According to information obtained under the Right to Information Act, between July and December, over 2,500 participants took part in various programs addressing critical topics such as environmental sustainability, digital skills, patriotism, interfaith harmony, community capacity building.
Over 450 students participated in Web Development Bootcamp and Digital Skills Empowerment Programs and educated about the growing demand for digital education.
Additionally, cultural and national awareness events like Independence Day celebrations, Defence Day, and Kashmir Black Day fostered patriotism and provided platforms for youth to discuss national issues.
Efforts such as International Volunteer Day and Mashal-e-Aman (Torch of Peace) emphasized the role of youth in promoting peace and interfaith harmony. These programs aimed to foster unity within a diverse society.
Meanwhile, awareness sessions on drug abuse and anti-corruption seminars focused on equipping young people to tackle pressing societal issues.
Highlighting the importance of youth skill-building, the year concluded with initiatives like the Science and IT Exhibition and continued digital skills programs. These efforts underscored the Directorate's commitment to youth development, social awareness, and national cohesion.
"This array of programs demonstrates the Directorate's dedication to empowering youth, fostering social awareness, and promoting national harmony," said a representative from the District Youth Office.
