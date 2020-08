KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :A youth drowned in BS link canal near Chunain on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 here,Muhammad Abbas r/o Chunian was taking a selfie while standing over the bridge link BS canal.Suddenly, he slipped,fell into canal and drowned.

On getting information,Rescue-1122 divers reached the spot and started search operation.

Chunian police started investigation.