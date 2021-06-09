UrduPoint.com
Youth Drowned In Canal

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 01:11 PM

Youth drowned in canal

A youth drowned in canal in the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :A youth drowned in canal in the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Riaz was swing in Shahpur canal branch near Natheye village when he drowned.

People of the area fished out the body and shifted to THQ hospital.

Later, police handed over the body to the family after completion of necessaryformalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

