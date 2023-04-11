Youth drowned in canal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :A tenth class student drowned in lower Jehlum canal while taking a bath on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials,16-year-old Muhammad Abu Bakar,resident of Chak no 125 NB, was returning home after giving paper at the examination center when he jumped into the canal to take a bath.

Suddenly,he went into deep water and drowned.

On getting information, the rescue team reached the spot and fished out the body after three hours of hectic efforts.

Sillanwali police handed the over the body after completing the legal formalities.