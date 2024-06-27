Open Menu

Youth Drowned In Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Youth drowned in canal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A youth drowned while taking a bath at Upper Chenab canal, Railway Bridge, tehsil Sambrial.

According to rescue spokesperson, 20-year-old Tayyab,resident of Rani Chak village,came to the canal to take bath when he slipped into deep water and drowned.

A rescue search operation has been started to find the body of victim.

