(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :An unknown youth drowned in river Chenab while taking bath there in a bid to beat the scorching heat here on Thursday.

Rescue-1122 said that an unknown 22-year-old youth drowned while bathing in river Chenab near Sadpur village of Bajwat area in a bid to beat the scorching heat there, suddenly hedrowned in deep water.

Rescue-1122 divers were busy in searching his body till the filling of this news report.