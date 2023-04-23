UrduPoint.com

Youth Drowned In Swimming Pool

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :An ill-fated youth drowned in a swimming pool near Motorway Toll Plaza, the Rescue1122 official said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Kareem, was 20 years old and was on an Eid outing.

He accidentally disappeared while bathing in the pool and his body was later found by divers of Rescue 1122 who conducted a water search operation at the site.

Later the body was handed over to the hires of the deceased after completing medico-legal formalities.

