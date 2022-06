(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :A youth drowned while bathing in Upper Chenab Canal, near Khambranwala here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Ayaz (20) drowned in a local canal while trying to beat the scorching heat.

Rescuers recovered the body and handed it over to the bereaved family.