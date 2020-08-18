UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Drowns ,body Recovered

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:50 AM

Youth drowns ,body recovered

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The body of a 16-year-old boy who drowned in canal near Qadri wind was recovered by rescuers here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, Rasheed Masih s/o Wazir Masih, resident of village Qadri wind,was bathing in BRB canal when he slipped into deep water and drowned.

On getting information, Rescue 1122 divers reached the spot, fished out the body and handed it over to the family after legal formalities.

Related Topics

Water Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

Gold prices go up by Rs 400 to Rs119,400 per tola

8 minutes ago

Second test concludes in draw after rain stops pla ..

19 minutes ago

PM to chair cabinet meeting today to discuss overa ..

28 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 18, 2020 in Pakistan

41 minutes ago

Army Chief meets Saudi Arabia’s top army leaders ..

57 minutes ago

Ulema evolve consensus on SOPs regarding Muharram ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.