Youth drowns ,body recovered

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The body of a 16-year-old boy who drowned in canal near Qadri wind was recovered by rescuers here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, Rasheed Masih s/o Wazir Masih, resident of village Qadri wind,was bathing in BRB canal when he slipped into deep water and drowned.

On getting information, Rescue 1122 divers reached the spot, fished out the body and handed it over to the family after legal formalities.