Youth Drowns In Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

Youth drowns in canal

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :-:A teenage boy drowned in a canal near Changa Manga here on Sunday.

Rescue- 1122 said that 15-year-old Umair, resident of Chakoki village, was going to buy fodder for cattle when his motorcycle fell into the Chakoki canal and he drowned.

On information, Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body.

Later, handed over the body to heirs after completing legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

