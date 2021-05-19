Youth drowns in canal

A youth drowned in Gogera Branch Canal while taking bath, in the area of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :A youth drowned in Gogera Branch Canal while taking bath, in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Muhammad Usama resident of Bhatti Nagar Shahkot was taking bath in Gogera Branch Canal when he accidentally went in deep water and drowned.

The divers of Rescue 1122 after hectic efforts recovered his body from the canal near Chak 100/R-B and handed over it to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.