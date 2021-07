SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :-:A youth drowned in a canal, in the precincts of Jhal chakiyan police station on Saturday.

According to police, Muhammad Aqib (20), resident of Chak No 125-SB along with friends was taking a dip in Lower Jhelum canal when he drowned.

On information, the divers of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the bodyfrom the canal.