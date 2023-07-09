Open Menu

Youth Drowns In Canal

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Youth drowns in canal

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :A youngster drowned in the canal while bathing at Head Punjnad Canal near Lanka Adda on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 20-year old Muhammad Tanveer s/o Muhammad Hussain resident of Bait Muazizdin was bathing in the Head Punjnad Canal.

All of a sudden, he slipped towards the deep water and drowned.

Receiving information through emergency helpline 1122, the rescue officials and divers reached the spot and started operations to recover the body.

The operation was continued for four hours and postponed for next morning due to night, Rescue sources added.

