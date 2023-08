SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Youth drowned in Upper Chenab Cabal near Railway Crossing, Sambrial Bridge, here on Tuesday.

According to the rescue spokesperson, Muhammad Salman (24) was bathing in Upper Chenab Cabal near Railway Crossing, Sambrial Bridge in bid to beat the scorching heat and drowned.

Rescue 1122 divers have launched a search operation to find the body.