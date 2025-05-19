Youth drowns in canal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A youth drowned in the Rakh Branch Canal near Gattwala Park in Nishatabad police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that 25-year-old Muhammad Javaid of Chak No.77-TDA Layyah was bathing in the Rakh Branch Canal near Gattwala Park on Sheikhupura Road when he slipped and drowned.

Receiving information, divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body after hectic efforts of many hours, he added.