Youth Drowns In Canal

Mon 22nd June 2020 | 07:23 PM

A youth drowned in a canal while taking a bath near Chak No 5/1-AL on Monday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :A youth drowned in a canal while taking a bath near Chak No 5/1-AL on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, Sajjad s/o Mumtaz was taking a dip in Lower Bari Doab canal when he drowned.

On information, Rescue-1122 fished the body after hectic efforts of three hours and handed it over to the heirs.

While, a 25-year-old woman was found murdered in the fields at Pull Mirzapur locality near Depalpur.

People of the area spotted the body and informed the police which reached the spot and sent the body to hospital for postmortem. The identity of woman has yet to be established.

Police have registered a case.

