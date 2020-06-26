Youth Drowns In Canal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 07:21 PM
A youth drowned in a canal while taking a bath near here on Friday
RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) : A youth drowned in a canal while taking a bath near here on Friday.
According to police, Rayyab Ali (18) resident of Umer Din Town was taking a dip in the canal when he drowned.
The rescuers of Rescue-1122 fished out the body after an effort of two hours and handed over it to the heirs.
In another incident, Zameera Bibi was killed after being burnt by a fire caused by short circuitting in her house in Gamber area.