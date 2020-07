A youth drowned in a canal while taking bath at a nearby village on Wednesday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A youth drowned in a canal while taking bath at a nearby village on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Muhammad Sajjad (16) of Jassoki village was taking a dip in a link canal when he drowned.

Rescuers were searching the body till the filing of this report.