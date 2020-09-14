UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Drowns In Canal In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 07:53 PM

Youth drowns in canal in Faisalabad

A youth drowned in canal in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :A youth drowned in canal in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that 24-year-old Muhammad Owais, son of Khalid Mehmood, was travelling on a tractor-trolley. He could not maintain his balance when trolley was passing by canal brink near Chak Barha Vaheela.

As a result, he fell into canal water and drowned. Rescue-1122 fished out his body and handed it over to his relatives.

