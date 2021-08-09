Youth drowns in canal in faisalabad

A youth drowned in Gogera Branch Canal, in the area of Lundianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :A youth drowned in Gogera Branch Canal, in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Police said on Monday that Muhammad Irfan, resident of Chak 591-GB, was taking bath in Gogera Branch Canal near Head Buchiana Punj Pulla when he drowned in deep water.

On information, divers of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and started the searchfor the body.