Youth drowns in canal in kasur

A youth drowned in a canal near Mustafa Abad village on Monday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :-:A youth drowned in a canal near Mustafa Abad village on Monday.

According to police, Muhammad Ahmed (16) resident of Kahna Panju along with friends was taking a dip in BRB canal when he drowned.

The divers of Rescue-1122 were searching the body till the filing of this report.

Mustafa Abad police were investigating.