Youth Drowns In Canal In Kasur
Muhammad Irfan 14 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 04:01 PM
A youth drowned in a canal near Mustafa Abad village on Monday
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :-:A youth drowned in a canal near Mustafa Abad village on Monday.
According to police, Muhammad Ahmed (16) resident of Kahna Panju along with friends was taking a dip in BRB canal when he drowned.
The divers of Rescue-1122 were searching the body till the filing of this report.
Mustafa Abad police were investigating.