MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :A youth drowned in canal near here on Monday.

According to rescue 1122, Abid Majeed s/o Abdul Majeed (22) resident of Mill Phattak area was taking a dip in the canal when he drowned.

Divers of Rescue reached the spot and fished out the body from the canal.

The body has been handed over to heirs.