RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : A youth drowned in a canal while fishing near Sahinwala here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Arshad Sahin, resident of Shikarpur was fishing at the canal when he drowned.

Rescue teams recovered the body and handed it over to the legal heirs.