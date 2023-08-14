Open Menu

Youth Drowns In Canal While Bathing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2023 | 09:16 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A youth on Monday drowned in Sardar Canal while taking a bath.

According to Rescue officials, a 15-year-old Muhammad Arslan s/o Muhammad Ramzan resident of Dogar Klasra shrine Kot Mitha went to Sardar Canal for taking a bath and drowned.

The rescue team rushed to the spot and fished out the body and handed it over to heirs.

