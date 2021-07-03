Youth drowns in canal while taking bath

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :A youth drowned into a canal while taking bath near Jallu Sahu tehsil Jatoi on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a 18 years old youth namely Baqir Hussain s/o Nazar Hussain resident of Mouza Jangal Jatoi went to a canal for taking bath and drowned.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started search operation and recovered the body.

The body was shifted at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.