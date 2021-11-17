UrduPoint.com

Youth Drowns In Chenab Due To River Erosion

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:40 PM

Youth drowns in Chenab due to river erosion

A youth drowned into the Chenab due to river erosion near Murad Shah shrine Khangarh area on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :A youth drowned into the Chenab due to river erosion near Murad Shah shrine Khangarh area on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a 26 years youth namely Muhammad Nadeem s/o Rana Nek Muhammad resident of tehsil Alipur was riding on motorcycle near the Chenab when he suddenly slipped into the river and drowned due to river erosion.

The local people searched out the motorcycle but youth drowned.

Upon receiving information, Rescue drowning teams rushed to the spot and started search operation.

