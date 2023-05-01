UrduPoint.com

Youth Drowns In Chenab River

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Youth drowns in Chenab River

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :A youngster was drowned while bathing in the Chenab River with his friend near Rangpur Wala Pattan on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, two youngsters were bathing in the river when one of them was slipped to the deep water and drowned.

The rescue officials and divers have started rescue and recovery operation.

The eye witnesses informed that the youngsters were bathing in the river when suddenly, one of them went missing.

They informed rescue officials that one of them has been drowned into the deep water, the rescue officials added.

Related Topics

Water Rangpur Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

EAD leads initiatives in combatting climate change

EAD leads initiatives in combatting climate change

2 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi commences International Bookselle ..

Bodour Al Qasimi commences International Booksellers Conference

17 minutes ago
 Another 93 stranded Pakistanis in Sudan reach Isla ..

Another 93 stranded Pakistanis in Sudan reach Islamabad

35 minutes ago
 Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan b ..

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan being held in Doha from today

40 minutes ago
 Etihad Cargo expands Chinese network with introduc ..

Etihad Cargo expands Chinese network with introduction of fourth gateway destina ..

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms BoT of Sharjah Maritime Academ ..

Sharjah Ruler forms BoT of Sharjah Maritime Academy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.