Youth drowns in Chenab River

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :A youngster was drowned while bathing in the Chenab River with his friend near Rangpur Wala Pattan on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, two youngsters were bathing in the river when one of them was slipped to the deep water and drowned.

The rescue officials and divers have started rescue and recovery operation.

The eye witnesses informed that the youngsters were bathing in the river when suddenly, one of them went missing.

They informed rescue officials that one of them has been drowned into the deep water, the rescue officials added.