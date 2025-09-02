Youth Drowns In Ghumanwala Area
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 01:30 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) A youth on Tuesday drowned in a nullah in Moza, Ghumanwala.
A Rescue 1122, Titlay Aali team searched for the body from the nullah, the rescue sources said.
The 12-year-old boy belonged to a laborer family, they added.
APP/mud/378
Recent Stories
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth drowns in Ghumanwala area1 minute ago
-
Gilani congratulates Nation on grand Celebrations of Ashra Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen1 minute ago
-
Four terrorists killed in FC lines attack: RPO11 minutes ago
-
Uzbek envoy declares Pakistan a significant strategic partner on Uzbekistan's 34th Independence Day21 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker applauds Lahore Qalandars’ youth engagement drive21 minutes ago
-
Two PO's held31 minutes ago
-
Egypt plans EGP 136.3bn investment in electricity, renewables for FY 2025/2631 minutes ago
-
TikToker Samia Hijab lodges harassment, abduction case in Shalimar Police Station41 minutes ago
-
KP to fully support Afghan earthquake victims: Barrister Saif41 minutes ago
-
Turning point in history: The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)'s hijrah to Madinah and its everlasting impact ..51 minutes ago
-
PFA seized 15 food points over unhygienic food51 minutes ago
-
Restoration of flood-hit roads underway in51 minutes ago