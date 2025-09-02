Open Menu

Youth Drowns In Ghumanwala Area

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Youth drowns in Ghumanwala area

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) A youth on Tuesday drowned in a nullah in Moza, Ghumanwala.

A Rescue 1122, Titlay Aali team searched for the body from the nullah, the rescue sources said.

The 12-year-old boy belonged to a laborer family, they added.

APP/mud/378

