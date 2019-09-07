UrduPoint.com
Youth Drowns In Indus In Rajanpur

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 05:03 PM

Youth drowns in Indus in Rajanpur

A youth drowned while taking a bath in the River Indus in Rojhan Mazari on Saturday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :A youth drowned while taking a bath in the River Indus in Rojhan Mazari on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, 12-year-old Ali Nawaz of Muhammad Shah village was taking a bath in the River Indus when he went into deeep water and drowned.

The Rescue 1122 reached the spot and recovered the body after six hours whic was handed over to the family.

