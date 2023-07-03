Open Menu

Youth Drowns In Indus River While Taking Bath

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Youth drowns in Indus River while taking bath

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The youth drowned while taking a bath in the Indus River.

According to details, an 18-year-old Muhammad Atif s/o Muhammad Amin Gopang resident of Mouza hero suburb of Jampur Tehsil went to take a bath in a stream coming out of the Indus River with his friends when he drowned in the deep water and died.

Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and carried out a water rescue operation adopting the line search and bubbling process and after several hours found the body and handed it over to heirs.

Related Topics

Water Died Bath Jampur Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

ATH admin takes measures to tackle flash flood iss ..

ATH admin takes measures to tackle flash flood issue during monsoon

15 minutes ago
 NCM to showcase UAEREP’s achievements at Interna ..

NCM to showcase UAEREP’s achievements at International Union of Geodesy and Ge ..

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Indus ..

Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) urges govt to inv ..

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Social Services Department launches new gu ..

Sharjah Social Services Department launches new guidance service at Family Court

34 minutes ago
 Thai King Opens First Parliamentary Session Since ..

Thai King Opens First Parliamentary Session Since May 14 Elections

13 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) stron ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) strongly condemns Holy Quran's dese ..

13 minutes ago
RAKEZ signs MoU with ICFA to foster trade and inno ..

RAKEZ signs MoU with ICFA to foster trade and innovation in food and agriculture

1 hour ago
 UAE Government and HPE launch GovTech

UAE Government and HPE launch GovTech

1 hour ago
 Joint efforts by all institutions inevitable for c ..

Joint efforts by all institutions inevitable for country's progress: Prime Minis ..

9 minutes ago
 Trams, Buses in Paris Region to Stop After 21:00 - ..

Trams, Buses in Paris Region to Stop After 21:00 - Transport Coordinator

9 minutes ago
 First UAE Ambassador to Organisation international ..

First UAE Ambassador to Organisation internationale de la Francophonie presents ..

2 hours ago
 After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds val ..

After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds value against rupee

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan