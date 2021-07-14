UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Drowns In Nullah In Sliakot

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Youth drowns in Nullah in sliakot

A youth drowned in a Nullah while taking a dip in a nearby village of tehsil Sambrial on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :A youth drowned in a Nullah while taking a dip in a nearby village of tehsil Sambrial on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Muneeb, 14, son of Boota was taking bath in Nullah atTikka village when he drowned, due to strong water currents.

The divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the body and handed over to the family.

Related Topics

Water Bath Sambrial Family

Recent Stories

At least 13 people including nine Chinese die in U ..

14 minutes ago

Father of England's Maguire broke ribs in Wembley ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

3 minutes ago

Singapore unveils one of world's biggest floating ..

3 minutes ago

Lok Virsa to organize musical show titled "RockNit ..

11 minutes ago

Trade of sacrificial animals starts in Sukkur

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.