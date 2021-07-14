Youth drowns in Nullah in sliakot

A youth drowned in a Nullah while taking a dip in a nearby village of tehsil Sambrial on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :A youth drowned in a Nullah while taking a dip in a nearby village of tehsil Sambrial on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Muneeb, 14, son of Boota was taking bath in Nullah atTikka village when he drowned, due to strong water currents.

The divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the body and handed over to the family.