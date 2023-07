SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :A youth drowned in a water pool in a nearby village on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, Adnan (14) was taking bath in a water pool near a graveyard in Gondal village when he drowned in deep water.

The body was handed over to the heirs after fishing out fromthe pool.