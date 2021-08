(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :A youth drowned in the river Chenab while taking a bath here on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122, 18-year-old Nawaz of Burewala went into deepwater while taking the bath in the river.

The Rescue 1122 started an operation to search the body.