SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :A teenage boy drowned in river Chenab while taking a dip near here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Haseeb (12), resident of Karol village was trying tohave a dip in the river near Saidpur, Bajwat when he drowned.

Rescuers were searching the body till the filing of this report.