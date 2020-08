(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAFIZABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :A youth drowned in the River Chenab near here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 said that Fahad, resident of Chak Bhatti was crossing the river along with his cattle when he got trapped in whirlpool and drowned.

A team of Rescue-1122 is searching the body.